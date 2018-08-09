हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Lopez

I consider myself a dancer first: Jennifer Lopez

She is a singer and an actress, but Jennifer Lopez says she always considers herself a dancer first.

I consider myself a dancer first: Jennifer Lopez
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: She is a singer and an actress, but Jennifer Lopez says she always considers herself a dancer first.

"I always consider myself a dancer first because I became a singer and an actress after I was a dancer," Lopez said in a statement to IANS. 

"That was the first thing my mom put me in when I was five years old. That was my first form of artistic expression," she added.

Lopez added that she is enjoying her stint as a judge on the reality show "World of Dance", which airs on Zee Cafe in India. 

"It is so part of who I am that to watch it now and to be able to see kids who are -- what? -- 9, 10, 11 or 12 years old and then to see people who have been doing it for so long and are a seasoned couple dancing together, it just reminded me of all of the reasons why I love dancing, why I wanted to do this in the first place."

Tags:
Jennifer LopezWorld of DanceActress Jennifer Lopez

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close