Robin Wright

I didn't know the man: Robin Wright on allegations against Kevin Spacey

The allegations led to Spacey's firing from the Netflix show. 

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Los Angeles: Actor Robin Wright has weighed upon the sexual assault allegations against her "House of Cards" co-star Kevin Spacey. In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today", Wright was asked if there was any red flag regarding Spacey's alleged behaviour on the show's sets.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle. "I didn't really... I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is," Wright replied.

Last October, actor Anthony Rapp had accused Spacey of sexual assault in an interview and had alleged that the incident happened at a party in 1986, during which the "American Beauty" star made sexual advances towards his then 14-year-old self.

In response to Rapp's accusations, Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident but apologised for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour." The actor also came out in his apology letter.

The allegations led to Spacey's firing from the Netflix show. His character, Frank Underwood, was written out of the series while Wright's Claire Underwood was made the central figure in the eight-episode sixth and final season, which is expected to air later this year.

Actor Patricia Clarkson, who portrays the role of Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade, Jane Davis, in the popular series, recently revealed that Wright fought to save the series from getting axed.

Clarkson said Wright worked closely with showrunners, Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson, to keep the series afloat after Spacey was fired by the streaming giant.

 

