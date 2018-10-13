हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parth Samthaan

I don't believe in 'best friends': Parth Samthaan

New Delhi: Actor Parth Samthaan says he doesn't believe in the concept of best friends as he gets along well with a lot of people.

"I have a lot of friends. I do not believe in 'best friends' because I am a social person. I get along well with a lot of people and establish a good relationship with each of them," Parth told IANS.

He is currently enjoying getting lauded for playing Anurag Basu in the new version of "Kasautii Zindagii Kayy".

"I'm really pleased with the response the show is garnering and grateful that viewers are able to connect with me as Anurag. Anurag is an iconic character and there was a huge responsibility to do justice to the character while adding my personal touch to it," he said about his role, which was played by Cezanne Khan in the original version.

His chemistry with his co-star Erica Fernandes is getting a thumbs up from people. 

Recalling how he met her, he shared: "I remember meeting Erica for the first time on the set. We hit it off right away. Erica and I are around the same age so, it was really easy to get along with her. 

"She is an amazing person and we have a lot of fun in between shots. She is an experienced actress and is multi-talented so I get to learn a lot from her. It's great that our off-screen friendship is translating really well on-screen and viewers are enjoying our on-screen chemistry.

Parth SamthaanErica FernandesKasautii Zindagii Kayy

