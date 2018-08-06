I don't believe in women-oriented films: Kajol

Mumbai: Actress Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Helicopter Eela", says she does not believe in women-oriented films, but believes in good films and scripts.

Kajol interacted with the media at the trailer launch of "Helicopter Eela", along with her co-actors Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia, director Pradeep Sarkar and producers Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada here on Sunday.

Actresses like Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji have turned their focus on women-oriented films by doing projects like "Tumhari Sulu", "Kahaani" series and "Hichki" and "Mardani" respectively.

Asked if she is also focusing on that zone, she said: "I don't believe in women-oriented films. I believe in good films and scripts. I would say the same for my counterparts -- whether it is Vidya Balan or Rani Mukerji for that matter.

"I think they both believe in good scripts. It doesn't matter whether you are the whole and soul of the film or not. What matters is, what you are doing in the film and it matters what kind of films you are working in."

In "Helicopter Eela", Kajol plays an obsessive mother who continuously keeps a tab on her son's activities.

Asked if she finds any similarity between her and her character in the film, Kajol said: "I think most mothers are like Eela. Indian moms generally... all of us are Eela, but the degree of obsession can change from one mother to another."

"Helicopter Eela" deals with modern-day parenting.

Praising her husband Ajay, Kajol spoke about how he used to take care of their children -- daughter Nysa and son Yug -- when she was busy shooting for the film.

"I think ‘Helicopter Eela' has come at the right time because when you talk about parenting, it is not necessary that only the mother teaches her children, but it's beautiful and wonderful that now many fathers are actually getting involved in their children's lives.

"They are loving and enjoying it for a change so. I have to say that during ‘Helicopter Eela', when I was shooting or I was out of town, Ajay (Devgn) made sure that he was in town to take care of kids and put them into their beds. I think that's what today's parenting is all about."

"Helicopter Eela" revolves around Kajol as a single mother to a son, and someone who aspires to fulfil her dream of completing education and pursuing music.

Written by Mitesh Shah, the movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. "Helicopter Eela" is slated to release on September 7.