I don't deserve it that's why don't get it, says Akshay Kumar on NOT winning awards

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most bankable stars Akshay Kumar has a list of blockbusters to his credit and an ocean of fan following behind him. The superstar in 2016 featured in three big budget films—all minting huge moolah at the box office and at the same time got thumbs up from the critics too.

However, fans were left puzzled when his name was not mentioned even in the nominations for the Best Actor category by Filmfare. Akki starred in 'Airlift', 'Rustom' and 'Housefull 3' in 2016 and yet his name missing from the nomination list made his fans furious.

When asked about it, Akshay told PTI , "It's been years and years I've been in the industry I have never got it but it's ok. Maybe I don't deserve it." When insisted that he does deserve the honour, the actor says, "No, I don't deserve it that is why I don't get it."

The 49-year-old actor got his first ever Filmfare award for playing a menacing character in 2001 hit suspense thriller "Ajnabee" but it was in the best negative role category. He then received best comic actor for "Garam Masala".

Over some time, Akshay has done films which were either based on true-life events or had a social message and the actor says he likes working on films based on realism because it appeals to him.

"Sometimes it's deliberate that I work in the movies which has social message or based on realism but the most amazing part is that I'm offered such stories.

"There are many scripts floating in the market and many scripts I hear it also. Me and my team hear over two or three scripts everyday. It's not easy. But yes I like it when I get a social message kind of a film or a realism film, it appeals to me, so I do it”, he said.

Akshay is now set for the release of his courtroom comedy drama 'Jolly LLB 2', based on the story of a lawyer who is fighting a case against the 'state'.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film will hit the theatres on February 10, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)