हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
aparshkati khurana

I don't have any complex, says Aparshakti Khurana

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has mostly done supporting roles in films, says he has no complex about it and instead believes in team work.

I don&#039;t have any complex, says Aparshakti Khurana

Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has mostly done supporting roles in films, says he has no complex about it and instead believes in team work.

Aparshakti, last seen on-screen in "Stree", was interacting with the media at the special screening of "Jalebi" here on Thursday.

As he has featured in supporting roles in films like "Dangal", "Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya", "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" and "Stree", he was asked whether he feels he gets sidelined.

He said: "I don't have any complex. Rather, I don't believe in it. When a person works with a mentality that I will overpower another person, then you don't see team work there and you can't make a good film.

"I think it is more important that people appreciate your film rather than your individual performance in a film. I have always been a sports person. I was captain of Haryana cricket team, so I do my work with team spirit and with a sportsman's spirit. I think that is the reason why my films have been successful more often than not."

Talking about the upcoming release "Badhaai Ho", which also features his elder brother Ayushmann in a lead role, Aparshakti said: "We haven't seen any trailer getting viral in such a rapid manner. I am really looking forward to the release and I am totally sure that it is going to be an outstanding film as well."

Aparshakti will next be seen on-screen in "Luka Chuppi", directed by Laxman Utekar. It also stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on March 29, 2019.

Tags:
aparshkati khuranaAyushmann KhuranaBollywood ActorDangal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close