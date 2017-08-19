I don't make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty

Mumbai: Actor Shamita Shetty says she never chalked out a plan to shape her career and feels that luck plays an important role in getting work in the film industry.

"I don't make plans for my career. I go by what is offered to me. With so many mediums available today - films, television to web... There is work for everyone, it is a matter of luck," Shamita told PTI.

Post "Mohabbatein" which was her debut film, Shamita was seen in movies like "Zeher", "Bewafaa" and "Cash" but she failed to make a mark with the projects.

The actor says she has never analysed what went wrong in her professional life. "I am not someone who goes into past and cries about things that I did not do right in my career. Whatever has happened in my life - be it professional or personal - has always taught me something. I am grateful for everything. I do not regret any of my decisions."

Shamita is returning to acting with Voot's new web series "Yo Ke Ho Gaya Bro". Shamita says the digital medium is the future of India.

"For starters, the digital platform is the way forward. We are living in the digital age, it is one platform where many filmmakers are experimenting and there is no censorship here. I feel this is the right time to be here."

The 38-year-old actor says among all the mediums, television is big even today as a large percentage of audience watches shows on the small screen.

Shamita, who has been part of reality TV shows like "Bigg Boss" and "Jhalak Dikhklaa, says post her stint on the small screen, she got several offers.

"People started coming in and narrating me stories. Like this web series 'Yo Ke Hua Bro' got me back in the field of entertainment," she says.