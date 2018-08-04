हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mallika Dua

I don't make too many friends: Mallika Dua

Comedienne Mallika Dua says she doesn't make too many friends and is very particular when she forms a bond with someone.

I don&#039;t make too many friends: Mallika Dua

Mumbai: Comedienne Mallika Dua says she doesn't make too many friends and is very particular when she forms a bond with someone.

"I don't make too many friends and I am very particular about the friends that I make. But, some of the best friendships that I have in life are ones that I made through theatre or work," Mallika said in a statement to IANS. 

Mallika will soon be seen in bindass' "The Trip 2", which also stars Shweta Tripathi and Sapna Pabbi. The first season brought us a plot that revolved around four childhood friends who go on a road trip in Thailand to celebrate a bachelorette party. The journey, however, turns into an emotional roller-coaster for the girls.

Talking about bonding with her co-stars, she said: "I am eternally grateful for both 'Trip' season 1 and 2 because the kind of sisterhood and bonding that I have with Shweta, Sapna and Lisa (Haydon) and now Amyra Dastur is something that you don't really get to experience. 

"Because, as actors we don't go to office everyday where we have the opportunity to form bonds with people over time. So, it's our project and our proximity during that project that gives us those friendships. It's been already few days since we wrapped but I miss them already especially Shweta."

Shweta said: "Friend -- just the word brings a smile to my face. They make our lives complete. The 'Trip' story started with a story of friends but none of us ever thought that we'll become that close in our ‘real' lives as well. We all are on each other's instant dial now."

The show will go live on all bindass platforms in September. 

