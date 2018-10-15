हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gwyneth Paltrow

I don't miss acting: Gwyneth Paltrow

The actor previously revealed she has become more selective about her movie choices.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

London: Gwyneth Paltrow has said she does not miss anything about acting.

The 46-year-old actor, who was last seen in 'Avengers: Infinity War' in a cameo, is currently busy focusing on her lifestyle brand Goop.

Asked what she misses about acting full time, Paltrow told Marie Claire magazine, "Nothing. It's so weird. I actually didn't hate it. But I just don't miss it. The level and breadth of creativity that I have in this job (at Goop) is so bananas, and I'm very fulfilled," she added. 

"I don't do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what's going to have the best return on investment in terms of time and impact. It's fun to do something like 'The Avengers'. I get to go to Atlanta for two days, see my friends, do a scene with Robert (Downey Jr), come home," she had said.

Paltrow's last full-fledged acting role was in 2015's comedy 'Mortdecai' alongside Johnny Depp. 

 

