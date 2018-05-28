I don't pay attention to trolls: Malaika Arora

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora, who has been a target of several trolls, says she doesn't pay attention to them. "I don't pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them," Malaika said in a statement to IANS.

Last week, she posted a collage of throwback photographs of herself taking a dip in the sea. She captioned it: "Summer loving. Take me back." She received some unpleasant feedback from a few followers who trolled her for wearing a bikini while swimming.

On this, she said: "This is an old picture from my trip to the Maldives last year. People seemed to have a point of view on my attire in the pictures. To all those people, I just have one question: What as per you, is the appropriate attire to wear while swimming or diving in the ocean?

"To my knowledge, it is swimsuits that one uses the world over when considering water-focused outdoor activities. If people think we should be wearing something else, please enlighten me."