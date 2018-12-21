I dread it: Mohit Malik on divorce

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Malik is shooting for some intense sequences where he will be heading for a divorce. He says that personally, he dreads it and wishes it never happens to anyone.

In real life, he has been married for eight years, but his character Sikandar in "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" is getting ready for a divorce.

"I am trying to understand what a man goes through during divorce while preparing for my scenes. More than the couple, it is difficult for the kids and the family as the mind wants one thing but soul wants something else," Mohit said in a statement.

"For the children, parents are their heroes and suddenly seeing their separation leaves them confused. I think it is very important to give them maximum love and attention at that point of time and explain the situation to them. I dread it and I personally wish this never happens to anyone," he added.