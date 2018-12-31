I feel that 2018 is my year: Nora Fatehi

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi featured in the videos of this year`s hit songs 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya'. She made her singing debut and bagged big films like Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat'. She says that 2018 is definitely her year.

"I definitely feel that 2018 is my year. I have worked really hard and put my best foot forward, but I didn't expect these kinds of results. Having the biggest song of the year, every actor dreams of this, every actor is fighting for this and me being the one who gets it, I feel grateful," Nora told IANS in an email interview.

"I was waiting for my due and my moment, and people have been noticing me for a while now, but this year has been life-changing. It`s going to get bigger and better hopefully, if I continue to work hard and work with dignity," she added.

The video of 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' has been viewed over 700 million times on YouTube. The song is a recreated version of 'Dilbar' from the 1999 film 'Sirf Tum'. Nora also made an Arabic version of it.

"'Dilbar' is very close to me. It was a turning point in my career. I was travelling a lot during the release of 'Dilbar' to various countries and the song would be played at random places like lounges, coffee shops, streets and I realised the song had reached levels that was beyond India.

"They may not know the language, but they were enjoying it. When I came back to India for the promotional activity of the song, it struck me that we should do an Arabic version of the song because I come from Arabic North African background and my fans from that region follow my work loyally. I thought this was the perfect time to give the love back to them with something that they can connect more due to the same language.

"I also look at it in a way that it is a proud moment for the nation too because they have a Hindi song which has been remade in another language now."

She calls it one of her most special projects.

"I have put this project together, conceptualised it, produced it, spent my hard earned money on it which I wanted to invest on other things, but I invested into my debut as a singer and now that I see the outcome and the result of what we have done, it`s a happy and special feeling.

"It`s like my baby because I had this idea and I approached people to help me turn my idea into a reality. It`s an honour that Fnaire agreed to collaborate on this project with me given that they haven`t collaborated with anyone else before," said Nora.

She is currently shooting for 'Batla House'.

"It`s a great role. I believe that if it wasn`t for the songs that I have done then I don`t think I would have able to get this opportunity. I have done a lot of dancing and I have recently sung in a song, but I also acted in a film called `My Birthday Song` with Sanjay Suri.

"Although a small film, a lot of people appreciated me for my acting. I have danced, sung, been a part of a reality show and the outcome is that I am a part of 'Batla House' and 'Bharat' which is a milestone," said the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant.