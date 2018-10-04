I have great synergy with Rochak Kohli: Ayushmann

Mumbai: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, who has collaborated with Rochak Kohli once again for a new song in 'Badhaai Ho', says they are both very much in sync with each other. Ayushmann has sung soft ballad 'Nain na jodeen' with Neha Kakkar for Junglee Pictures` 'Badhai Ho', which also features Sanya Malhotra.

In the past, he has worked with Kohli on 'Paani da rang' and 'Saddi Gali', as well as four singles 'O heeriye', 'Mitti di khusboo', 'Yahin hoon main' and 'Chan kitthan'.

"It`s always great collaborating with Rochak Kohli as we have great synergy and have worked so often together. `Nain na jodeen` is a very emotional song and is played when the characters face a rough patch in their relationship. It`s something people will relate to," Ayushmann said in a statement.