Ayushmann Khurrana

I have great synergy with Rochak Kohli: Ayushmann

Produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is co-produced by Priti Shahani and will release on October 19.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, who has collaborated with Rochak Kohli once again for a new song in 'Badhaai Ho', says they are both very much in sync with each other. Ayushmann has sung soft ballad 'Nain na jodeen' with Neha Kakkar for Junglee Pictures` 'Badhai Ho', which also features Sanya Malhotra.

In the past, he has worked with Kohli on 'Paani da rang' and 'Saddi Gali', as well as four singles 'O heeriye', 'Mitti di khusboo', 'Yahin hoon main' and 'Chan kitthan'.

"It`s always great collaborating with Rochak Kohli as we have great synergy and have worked so often together. `Nain na jodeen` is a very emotional song and is played when the characters face a rough patch in their relationship. It`s something people will relate to," Ayushmann said in a statement.

Ayushmann KhurranaRochak Kohlibadhaai ho

