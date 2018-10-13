हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Luv Ranjan

I have never misbehaved with a woman: Luv Ranjan

Director Luv Ranjan has denied sexual misconduct allegations against him, saying he has never misbehaved with a woman.

I have never misbehaved with a woman: Luv Ranjan

Mumbai: Director Luv Ranjan has denied sexual misconduct allegations against him, saying he has never misbehaved with a woman.

He has, though, apologized if his actions made someone uncomfortable.

Ranjan has been accused by an anonymous actress of making her uncomfortable while giving an audition for his film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. She claims Ranjan asked her some personal questions.

"Since the time I have read the allegations, I have been wanting to shout out loud that everyone has gone mad, I have been wanting to scream that I am not this man, I have been wanting to clear my name. Friends and Family have shown great support, support that has made me indebted to them for life," Ranjan said in a statement.

"I am very aware of the fact I am the man who made 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' and it becomes very easy for someone who doesn't know me personally to believe that I am guilty. Am I guilty? I have never misbehaved with a woman, never touched a woman who isn't in love with me and I with her, I haven't sexted, flirted, molested or harassed a woman," added the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' maker.

"After getting rid of my anger towards the whole thing I have come to realise a few things -- it doesn't matter that I believe I haven't done anything wrong, what matters is that someone has felt wronged.

"I have made a lot of effort in life to make women around me feel safe and comfortable which women who have known me or worked with me will vouch for. I have never intended to hurt someone, and taken utmost care to make sure that I don't and in my heart I know I haven't."

However, the director apologized to "whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough".

"I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am."

Tags:
Luv RanjanSonu Ki Titu Ki SweetyPyaar Ka Punchnama

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close