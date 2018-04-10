हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
I love shows in which people tell real stories: Sumeet Vyas

After web series Roommates, Tripling and Netflix Original film Love Per Square Foot, which he wrote, Sumeet will appear on Zee India's newly launched digital platform, Zee5.  

IANS| Updated: Apr 10, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
I love shows in which people tell real stories: Sumeet Vyas
Pic courtesy: @vyas_sumeet

Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Vyas, soon to be seen in the web series "The Story", says he loves shows where real life stories are narrated. 

"When you look back, you always think of your life stories as something funny. At least I do. I love shows where people are telling real stories instead of watching fictional short stories, which we anyway keep watching on and off," Sumeet said in a statement.

"On this show, everyone's trying to share their life stories. I am very, very keen on watching and listening to others talk about their life, and I am happy to share some of my embarrassing stories," he added.

