I miss home and Kashmir a lot: Iqbal Khan

Mumbai: Actor Iqbal Khan says he misses his hometown in Kashmir. The upcoming episode of weekend chat show "JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak" will see Iqbal and actor Eijaz Khan having a heart-to-heart conversation with host Rajeev Khandelwal.

Having started their career in the industry together back in 2003, the three actors share a long-standing friendship. During the course of the episode, Iqbal and Eijaz reminisced about their early days in the industry and spoke about the hurdles they had to overcome before they tasted success.

Amidst all the fun and exciting conversations, Rajeev asked Iqbal to share some memories of his hometown in Kashmir, a statement said.

Iqbal got nostalgic and said: "I miss home and Kashmir a lot. The culture and simplicity of the place are very welcoming and the priceless feeling of going back home, a place which hasn't changed despite the years having gone by."

Keeping aside the political instability, he said Kashmir is known for its hospitality and generosity.

"I remember, when I visited Kashmir after getting married to Sneha, my entire family welcomed us with fervour and showered us with so much love. We had to go to each relative's house where everyone had laid out elaborate meals which we could not refuse."

"There are so many such wonderful memories attached to the place and I always enjoy revisiting them."

"JuzzBaatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak" is aired on Zee TV.