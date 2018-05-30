I respect John's work sensibilities: Nora Fatehi

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor John Abraham for the second time for a song 'Dilbar' from the film 'Satyamev Jayate', says she respects his work sensibilities.

"I was obviously thrilled to collaborate with John again when I first heard it is with him. I respect John's work sensibilities and he is a part of some really great projects," said Nora, who first shared the frame with him in the song 'Rock the party' from the film 'Rocky Handsome'.

Nora said the 'Dostana' star is "really appreciative" of her talent.

"He always mentions it without fail. And I'm thankful for that. I think we got the lucky streak together and it should work again hopefully the second time around," she added.

'Satyamev Jayate' will release on August 15, 2018. Nora will be seen dancing on a recreated version of the 1990s' song 'Dilbar', which was picturised on actors Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor for the film 'Sirf Tum'.

"The last song we did together was a hit and people loved it, but 'Dilbar' is going to be on another level. Our take on this amazing iconic song is mesmerising and shot so beautifully. People are calling this a remake but actually it is more of a unique and completely different take on the song both visual and audio," she said.

Nora will also be seen on the small screen as the host of MTV's upcoming series 'Dating in the Dark'.