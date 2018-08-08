I used to stare at Shah Rukh Khan posters during my struggling days, confesses Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most talented finds Rajkummar Rao has slowly made a name for himself in the industry. He has impressed one and sundry with his acting prowess and choice of films such as 'Newton', 'Shahid' and 'Trapped'.

The actor in his recent interview with 'Humans Of Bombay' opened up on his struggling days and how superstar Shah Rukh Khan was his inspiration. The Humans of Bombay shared an excerpt of his interview on their Instagram page. It reads: “Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir–I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn’t rosy though–I didn’t get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs–I’d be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad! I made 8-10k a month–but there were days when I didn’t have money & I’d call my friends saying, ‘Can I come over to eat?’ Giving up wasn’t an option. There was never a plan B. I was constantly on the hunt for auditions–I met with countless ADs & casting directors. They would call me in for small roles & I’d try to convince them to let me audition for the bigger parts–I was turned down. But I wasn’t demotivated.”

On the professional front, Rajkummar was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' starring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The actor had was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his powerful portrayal in 'Shahid' (2013).

Also, his role of a government clerk in black comedy 'Newton' won him accolades and was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.