I value every relationship in my life: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says friends play an integral part in her life. The actress talked about her friends during a conversation with actor Aparshakti Khurrana when she became a part of a two-hour special show "Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai". The Star Plus show "Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai" followed by the final match will be aired on the channel on May 27, read a statement to IANS.

"I value every relationship in my life, especially my friends. They are the most important people for me," Kareena said in a statement to IANS.

"In fact, I wouldn't have been married right now, if it wasn't for them. They have always loved and supported me and have been with me through thick and thin in life. They will continue to be an integral part of my life," she added.