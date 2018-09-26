I was bad at auditioning: Lady Gaga

Los Angeles: Lady Gaga has said there was a time she believed she would never make it as an actor as she was "bad at auditioning". The 32-year-old actor, who makes her feature debut with "A Star is Born", said she never thought she would get to act in the films.

"I couldn't make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning. I never got a job," Gaga told EOnline.

She credits actor Bradley Cooper, who is making his directorial debut with the musical drama, for recognising her potential.

"The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed... But he made me feel so comfortable," Gaga said.

"He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that," she added.

"A Star Is Born" will hit the theatres on October 5.