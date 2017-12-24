I was probably the worst-dressed man on the planet: Niall Horan

London: Actor Niall Horan believes he was the 'worst-dressed man on the planet' when he was in One Direction, and though he has since made some fashion blunders he has hailed his style as "Classic American rock".

The 24-year-old singer has claimed he had no sense of fashion when he was in the group, which embarked on a hiatus in 2015, alongside Harry styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, and despite experimenting with various garments, on reflection, he has realised he was not able to pull off certain outfits, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, the 'Slow Hands' hitmaker said: "A while ago I was probably the worst-dressed man on the planet. Obviously some people can pull it off, and some people can`t. I happen to be one of those people that can`t. But I was 16 and 17, so you kind of let yourself get away with that."

"When we were in the band, it was something that I never really thought about. You could obviously tell that Harry was probably into it a little more than me at the time; it was something that he focused on more than I did," he added.