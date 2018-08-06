हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Idea of Sunny Leone biopic came over coffee: Hitendra Kapopara

Interacting with media on Monday, Kapopara said he shared a close bond with Sunny Leone as he has worked with her in Ek Paheli Leela, Jackpot, Mastizaade and MTV's reality show Spiltsvilla.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Celebrity designer and stylist Hitendra Kapopara says he gave the idea of a biopic on Sunny Leone to the makers of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone over a cup of coffee.

Interacting with media on Monday, Kapopara said he shared a close bond with Sunny Leone as he has worked with her in Ek Paheli Leela, Jackpot, Mastizaade and MTV's reality show Spiltsvilla.

"Once my friend Shareen Kishore (founder of Namah Pictures who produced Sunny Leone's biopic) and I were having a conversation over coffee and in that conversation, I was discussing Sunny's life with her. While talking, I just pasted an idea of making a biopic on Sunny as she has an interesting layered life. Shareen just got so glued to the idea, that in no time, I introduced her to Daniel Weber (Sunny Leone's Husband) and the rest is history," he said. 

"Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone" is being aired on Zee Five. 

Asked about his experience working with Sunny Leone, Kapopara said," It's as fine as the sand particles in the best beach of the world. She is a family to me and so am I to her. While we work every day together, our professional boundaries remain intact. But when we are just chilling, travelling or are out somewhere, you should watch us have a gala time."

Kapopara, an alumni of NIFT, Ahemdabad has worked as celebrity designer in films like "Raaz", "Nayi Padosan", "Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Maara", "Mr Prime Minister", "Ek Paheli Leela", "The Flag", "Mukti", "Jackpot", "Sona Spa" and "Mastizaade".

Asked with which Hindi film celebrity he wants to work with, Kapopara said, "Rekha ji is one of those stars who can create ecstasy. I wish to design and style her once."

Talking about his future plans, Kapopara said, "I have been planning to execute a brand label of my own and for that, I am already talking to a couple of investors so let's see. I have also given a thought to production." 

Apart from Sunny Leone, Kapopara has done personal styling for Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Hrishita Bhatt, Riya Sen, Arbaaz Khan, Celine Jaitley, Nargis Fakhri, Daisy Shah, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Vir Das, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Elli Avram, Aahna Kumra, Himansh Kohli, Ashmit Patel and Gauahar Khan.

