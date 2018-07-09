हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priya Prakash Varrier

If Priya Prakash Varrier is the Queen of expressions, then Ishaan Khatter is the King- Video proof

Ishaan took to his Instagram to post a status that shows him lipsyncing legendary Kishore Kumar's song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe from the film classic Half Ticket.

If Priya Prakash Varrier is the Queen of expressions, then Ishaan Khatter is the King- Video proof

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier stumped netizens with her adorable expressions in the viral clip from the song Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi a few months back. Her facial expressions were so cute that she soon got crowned as the Queen. And going by Ishaan Khatter's latest video, we can say that we have found the King of expressions.

Ishaan took to his Instagram to post a status that shows him lipsyncing legendary Kishore Kumar's song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe from the film classic Half Ticket.

The younger brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan, makes hilarious expressions, and it goes to show that he is a fabulous actor.

The video has been posted by one of Ishaan's fan clubs too.

Check it out here:

 

His #expressions #ishaankhatter

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter Team (@ishaankhatterteam) on

Ishaan, who made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, will be launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The young actor is gearing up for the release of Dhadak, a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The film which also marks the debut of Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will hit theatres on July 20.

For the unversed, Ishaan is actress Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter’s son. He is Bollywood superstar Shahid’s half-brother.

Tags:
Priya Prakash VarrierPriya Prakash Varrier videosIshaan KhatterIshaan Khatter picsIshaan Khatter videosShahid Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close