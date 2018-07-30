IIFA Awards 2018: From Sridevi to Irrfan Khan, here's the complete list of winners

New Delhi: One of Bollywood's biggest award ceremonies IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) which took place in Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand this year was aired on television on July 29, 2018. The awards night witnessed many memorable moments.

From a moving tribute to late actress Sridevi to veteran actress Rekha's mesmerising performance after twenty long years, IIFA 2018 was surely a treat for all the ardent Bollywood followers

The event honoured the actors for their contribution to the Hindi film Industry in the year 2017. Here's looking at the list of actors who took home the golden beauty.

Best Picture- Tumhari Sulu

Best Director-Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium

Best Performance in a leading role (Female):Late Sridevi - Mom

Best Performance in a leading role (Male)-Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium

Best Story:Newton - Amit V Masurkar

Best Music Direction:Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi

Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema: Anupam Kher

Best Debut Director:Konkana Sen Sharma

IIFA style icon of the year:Kriti Sanon

The winners in the Technical category are:

BACKGROUND SCORE

Pritam - Jagga Jaasoos

SCREENPLAY

Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain - Bareilly Ki Barfi

DIALOGUE

Hitesh Kewalya - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

CHOREOGRAPHY

Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani - Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jaasoos

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Marcin Laskawiec, USC - Tiger Zinda Hai

EDITING

Shweta Venkat Mathew - Newton

LYRICS

Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir - Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho

PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

Arijit Singh - Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal

PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

Meghna Mishra - Main Kaun Hoon - Secret Superstar

SOUND DESIGN

Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) - Tiger Zinda Hai

SPECIAL EFFECTS

NY VFXWala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) - Jagga Jaasoos