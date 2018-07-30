हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
iifa 2018. iifa awards 2018

IIFA Awards 2018: From Sridevi to Irrfan Khan, here's the complete list of winners

 Here's looking at the list of actors who took home the golden beauty.

IIFA Awards 2018: From Sridevi to Irrfan Khan, here&#039;s the complete list of winners
Image courtesy: IIFA

New Delhi: One of Bollywood's biggest award ceremonies IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) which took place in Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand this year was aired on television on July 29, 2018. The awards night witnessed many memorable moments.

From a moving tribute to late actress Sridevi to veteran actress Rekha's mesmerising performance after twenty long years, IIFA 2018 was surely a treat for all the ardent Bollywood followers

The event honoured the actors for their contribution to the Hindi film Industry in the year 2017. Here's looking at the list of actors who took home the golden beauty.

Best Picture- Tumhari Sulu
Best Director-Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium
Best Performance in a leading role (Female):Late Sridevi - Mom
Best Performance in a leading role (Male)-Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
Performance In A Leading Role (Female):Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - MOM
Best Story:Newton - Amit V Masurkar
Best Music Direction:Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi
Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema: Anupam Kher

Best Debut Director:Konkana Sen Sharma

IIFA style icon of the year:Kriti Sanon

The winners in the Technical category are:
BACKGROUND SCORE
Pritam - Jagga Jaasoos

SCREENPLAY
Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain - Bareilly Ki Barfi

DIALOGUE
Hitesh Kewalya - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

CHOREOGRAPHY
Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani - Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jaasoos

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Marcin Laskawiec, USC - Tiger Zinda Hai

EDITING
Shweta Venkat Mathew - Newton

LYRICS
Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir - Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho

PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Arijit Singh - Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal

PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Meghna Mishra - Main Kaun Hoon - Secret Superstar

SOUND DESIGN
Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) - Tiger Zinda Hai

SPECIAL EFFECTS
NY VFXWala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) - Jagga Jaasoos

Tags:
iifa 2018. iifa awards 2018SrideviIrrfan KhanRekhaRanbir Kapoor

Must Watch