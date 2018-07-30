IIFA Awards 2018: From Sridevi to Irrfan Khan, here's the complete list of winners

New Delhi: One of Bollywood's biggest award ceremonies IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) which took place in Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand this year was aired on television on July 29, 2018. The awards night witnessed many memorable moments.
From a moving tribute to late actress Sridevi to veteran actress Rekha's mesmerising performance after twenty long years, IIFA 2018 was surely a treat for all the ardent Bollywood followers
The event honoured the actors for their contribution to the Hindi film Industry in the year 2017. Here's looking at the list of actors who took home the golden beauty.
Best Picture- Tumhari Sulu
Best Director-Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium
Best Performance in a leading role (Female):Late Sridevi - Mom
Best Performance in a leading role (Male)-Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
Performance In A Leading Role (Female):Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - MOM
Best Story:Newton - Amit V Masurkar
Best Music Direction:Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi
Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema: Anupam Kher
Best Debut Director:Konkana Sen Sharma
IIFA style icon of the year:Kriti Sanon
The winners in the Technical category are:
BACKGROUND SCORE
Pritam - Jagga Jaasoos
SCREENPLAY
Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain - Bareilly Ki Barfi
DIALOGUE
Hitesh Kewalya - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
CHOREOGRAPHY
Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani - Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jaasoos
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Marcin Laskawiec, USC - Tiger Zinda Hai
EDITING
Shweta Venkat Mathew - Newton
LYRICS
Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir - Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho
PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Arijit Singh - Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal
PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Meghna Mishra - Main Kaun Hoon - Secret Superstar
SOUND DESIGN
Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) - Tiger Zinda Hai
SPECIAL EFFECTS
NY VFXWala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) - Jagga Jaasoos