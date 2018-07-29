हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IIFA awards 2018

IIFA Awards 2018: Rekha brings the house down, Bollywood superstars break into massive cheer

The eternal queen of Bollywood Rekha mesmerised the audience after twenty long years at IIFA Awards 2019 held in Thailand.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ IIFA AWARDS

New Delhi: The eternal queen of Bollywood Rekha mesmerised the audience after twenty long years at IIFA Awards 2019 held in Thailand.

The veteran actress performed in all her popular dance numbers right from 'In Aankhon ki Masti to Salaam E Ishq meri jaan'. Rekha brought back the happy memories of some of her most popular films.

As soon as her performance got over, Bollywood's gen-next superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and the Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza and Shraddha Kapoor rushed to the stage to perform with her. They took her blessings and an overwhelmed Rekha thanked everyone for their undying support.

This was one of the most heartwarming moments in the show as the world got to see the yesteryear actress perform after a long haul.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards popularly known as IIFA was held in Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand this year. The annual event held at international destinations sees an array of stars from the Indian film fraternity descend to enthral overseas fans. This year was no different.

The first IIFA event was held in 2000 in London followed by Sun City in South Africa, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, Johannesburg in South Africa, Singapore, Amsterdam in Netherlands, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Sheffield in United Kingdom, Bangkok in Thailand, Macau, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Toronto in Canada, Singapore, Macau, Tampa in United States, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Madrid in Spain, New Jersey in the United States of America in the subsequent years respectively.

