Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz shares latest pic clicked by beau, and we must say it's stunning!

Ileana D&#039;Cruz shares latest pic clicked by beau, and we must say it&#039;s stunning!

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ileana D'Cruz is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan base as well. She keeps her Insta family buzzing with the latest photos and videos. Her fans want to know details about her upcoming projects and social media is a great platform.

She recently shared a picture clicked by beau Andrew Kneebone, who is a professional photographer. She wrote: “My man creates absolute magic when he’s behind the camera. @andrewkneebonephotography. #onset #bts #newfilm #AmarAkbarAnthony.”

The actress is a private person and seldom talks about her personal life in public. However, she has been vocal about dating Andrew and often shares adorable posts and photos with her partner.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid' which did a great business at the Box Office and received a warm response from the audiences. She is currently busy with the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Rumours are rife that the actress might be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next. He has previously directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The untitled project stars Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

 

 

Ileana D'CruzIleanaIleana D'Cruz picsBollywoodileana news

