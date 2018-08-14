हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz sizzles in a pink bikini, enjoys pool time—Pic proof

Ileana recently took to Instagram and shared a picture.

Ileana D&#039;Cruz sizzles in a pink bikini, enjoys pool time—Pic proof

New Delhi: The gorgeous Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz often keeps her social media fan army happy by regularly sharing stuff online. She enjoys a massive fan base on the internet who follow her and want to know details about her upcoming projects too.

Ileana recently took to Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen chilling by the pool wearing a hot pink bikini. And we must say she is looking super pretty. The picture has been clicked by her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone as she gave him the photo credits in the caption.

Check out her picture:

Chillin’ @andrewkneebonephotography

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Isn't she looking simply ravishing?

The actress is a private person and seldom talks about her personal life in public. However, she has been vocal about dating Andrew and often shares adorable posts and photos with her partner.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid' which did a great business at the Box Office and received a warm response from the audiences. She is currently busy with the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.

 

