Ileana D'Cruz slams fan for misbehaving with her - Read tweets

New Delhi: An angry Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Baadshaho', on Sunday took to Twitter to slam a male fan who misbehaved with her. The 'Rustom' star, in a series of tweets, made it clear to her followers that a woman must be treated with respect.

"It's a pretty shitty world we live in. I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life," she tweeted.

The 29-year-old diva further posted on the microblogging website, "But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse "fan antics" with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day."

It's a pretty shitty world we live in. I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life.(1/2) — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 20, 2017

Oh boy, at all levels, it is totally unacceptable to invade into someone else's privacy. More power to you girl!

But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse "fan antics" with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.(2/2) — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 20, 2017

On the professional front, Ileana is having a ball at the Box Office. You will be amazed to know that her previous release 'Mubarakan' is enjoying a four-week run at the cinemas and her new movie 'Baadshaho' is all set for release on September 1.