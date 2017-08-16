I'll always be judged for the sex tape: Paris Hilton

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton, who looked up to "elegant and amazing" women like Princess Diana, says her sex tape with former boyfriend Rick Saloman ruined her image.

Hilton filmed the sex tape with Saloman in 2001 and he released it in 2004.

By doing so, Hilton feels Saloman robbed her of the type of life and image she had, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It`s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like (Salomon) just took that all away from me," Hilton told Marie Claire magazine.

"I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.

"I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn`t want to be seen in public," she added.