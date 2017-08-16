close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

I'll always be judged for the sex tape: Paris Hilton

Socialite Paris Hilton, who looked up to "elegant and amazing" women like Princess Diana, says her sex tape with former boyfriend Rick Saloman ruined her image.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:31
I&#039;ll always be judged for the sex tape: Paris Hilton
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton, who looked up to "elegant and amazing" women like Princess Diana, says her sex tape with former boyfriend Rick Saloman ruined her image.

Hilton filmed the sex tape with Saloman in 2001 and he released it in 2004.

By doing so, Hilton feels Saloman robbed her of the type of life and image she had, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It`s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like (Salomon) just took that all away from me," Hilton told Marie Claire magazine.

"I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.

"I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn`t want to be seen in public," she added.

TAGS

Model-entrepreneur Paris HiltonParis Hilton sex tapesolomanMarie Claire magazine

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video