हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

I'm a big fan of Rohit Shetty, says Ranveer Singh

After working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the forthcoming film "Simmba", actor Ranveer Singh seems to be in awe of him.

I&#039;m a big fan of Rohit Shetty, says Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: After working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the forthcoming film "Simmba", actor Ranveer Singh seems to be in awe of him.

Ranveer on Thursday posted a heartfelt video for Rohit in which he can be seen praising the director during the film`s wrap-up occasion.

Though the "Bajirao Mastani" actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: " I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like "Simmba" with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don`t have words to explain what I feel for you sir.

"Things which I have learned and which I will carry forward for rest of my life are being cultivated by sir only." 

The video which offers joyful moments between the actor and director, was captioned as: "Bhai is bhai (brother is brother)." 

Also featuring debutant Sara Ali Khan, "Simmba" will release on December 28.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghRohit ShettySimmba

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close