हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ssharad Malhotra

I'm an action freak: Ssharad Malhotra

Ssharad, who was shooting for a show, got himself hurt while doing an action scene.

I&#039;m an action freak: Ssharad Malhotra
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ssharad Malhotra calls himself an action freak.

He currently plays Ronak in "Musakaan". For the show, Ssharad had to break glass bottles in anger. While doing it, he got hurt. He also got bruises and cuts on his body while shooting for a fight scene.

"I am an action freak and I do it with all the intensity to make sure it doesn't look fake on screen. In the show, I will be seen performing a lot of stunts where bruises and injuries are going to be part and parcel of an actor's life," Ssharad said in a statement.

"There was a sequence in the promo where I had to break bottles and while performing the stunt, I hurt myself. My hand was bleeding."

But things were brought under control. 

"Moreover, I love my work so much that it comes out naturally as a conscious decision," he said.

Tags:
Ssharad MalhotraMusakaanSsharad Malhotra filmsSsharad Malhotra Bollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close