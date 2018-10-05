हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

I'm lucky to have a wife who doesn't spend much: Ajay Devgn

The star couple shot for an episode of "Indian Idol 10".

I&#039;m lucky to have a wife who doesn&#039;t spend much: Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn feels lucky to have actress Kajol as his wife as she doesn't spend much. The star couple shot for an episode of "Indian Idol 10" where they played rapid fire and revealed some secrets, read a statement. 

When Ajay was asked who is the "Singham" of the house, Kajol said Ajay is the one and that his decision is the final verdict whereas Ajay said Kajol is very particular with their children and their time. 

Asked who is the spendthrift in the house, Ajay jokingly said: "I am usually the one spending in the house. Kajol on the other hand is 'kanjus' (miser). She does not shop much. I am very lucky to have a wife who does not spend much."

The episode will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday.

 

Tags:
Ajay DevgnKajolAjay Devgn FilmsIndian Idol 10Bollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close