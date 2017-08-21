I'm not used to being called hot: R. Madhavan

New Delhi: Actor R. Madhavan, whose latest shower selfie has got over one lakh likes from fans and followers, says his shower selfie is a bit of an embarrassment because he is not used to being called hot.

How does it feel to have a new generation of girls swooning over your shower selfie at the age of 47?

"The shower selfie was a little bit of an embarrassment for me also because I am not used to being called hot. I don't relate to that. So, after a while I was wondering why I put that shower selfie up because I don't look like that all the time," Madhavan told IANS.

The "Saala Khadoos" actor says he feels really flattered.

"It feels really flattering that girls swoon over you at this age. I just take that with a pinch of salt. I am very grateful to them for that and and I adore them for thinking of me but I can't dwell on it," he added.

On the acting front, Madhavan will be seen in the Hindi space adventure film "Chanda Mama Door Ke" along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.