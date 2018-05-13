I'm proud to be a mother: Karan Johar

Mumbai: On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar says he is proud to be a mother to his children Roohi and Yash.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director welcomed his children in March last year. They were born via surrogacy.

Karan, 45, tweeted: "I love mothers. I love my mother (Hiroo Johar). I am proud to be a mother...Happy Mother's Day."

Several other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kajol and Sonakshi Sinha also used Twitter to express their affection for their mother on Mother's Day.

Amitabh Bachchan: There is nothing like the love of a mother. This mother's day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. Every child alive.

Hema Malini: Happy Mother's Day! Today is so special! The world is celebrating all the unsung heroines - Mothers! Every mother is unique in that she gives of herself so completely to her kids! Everything else is secondary. I take this opportunity to salute all these wonderful moms today.

Kajol: A Mother's Day truth... I have a super power. It's my mom!

Sonakshi Sinha: Happy Mothers day to my first role model, my first love and my first friend! Missing you, can't wait to come back and trouble you, a whole month's quota awaits you!

Gul Panag: Happy Mother's Day to the best mother in the world!

Soha Ali Khan: From one mother to another - Happy Mother's Day.

Yami Gautam: Happy Mother' Day to my world. My beautiful mumma.

Sonu Sood: Wish you could feed me all my life. Miss you maa. Happy Mother's Day, the day I celebrate all 365 days of the year.

Farah Khan Kunder: Everyone's mother in the same frame! Happy Mother's Day!

Shilpa Shetty: This is the best role of my life, and I already won an award in the form of you before I played it. Still feels like yesterday when you were inside me.. Gosh! how time flies. It's amazing to now see my heart beat outside of me... Viaan-Raj, Thank you for choosing me. And I got my first handwritten card today. Happy Mother's Day to my mom, love you to the moon and back and to all you.

Randeep Hooda: Nothing beats having a good laugh with one's mother. It's a day well spent Mother's Day.

Taapsee Pannu: And that's where I get it from... At least half of it.

Madhur Bhandarkar: You can never be replaced but your memories forever remain a blessing to all of us. Miss you mom.

Divya Dutta: What bigger than a mother's blessing than to walk the red carpet at Cannes on Mother's Day! Happy Mother's Day Ma... today and every day.

Tusshar Kapoor: Happy Mother's Day! Throwback Thursday the first 'walking' moment, the best day for any parent! Laksshya (his son).

Sanjay Gupta: Wishing the most loving, caring and daring mamma. I know a very happy Mother's Day. We are going to make it special just as you make every day of ours.

Urvashi Rautela: Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face. Happy mother's day to all who have been blessed with the gift of mothering. Birth mothers and earth mothers! Happy Mother's Day 2018.

Rohit Roy: Celebrating Mother's Day every day! Gratitude.