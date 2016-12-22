close
Imran Khan and Imara are setting some serious father-daughter goals for everyone!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 18:13
Image courtesy- Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Imran Khan makes for one dotting father in the town and is often seen sharing pictures of his two-year-old daughter Imara on Instagram.

Imran married Avantika Malik after a ten-year-long relationship in January 2011 and welcomed their baby girl on June 9, 2014.

Recently, the 33-year-old actor has come up with some adorable clicks that will melt your heart right away. 

Have a look:

 

 

We bet these pictures will set some serious parenting goals for all the fathers out there!

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 18:13

