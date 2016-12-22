Imran Khan and Imara are setting some serious father-daughter goals for everyone!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 18:13
Image courtesy- Instagram
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Imran Khan makes for one dotting father in the town and is often seen sharing pictures of his two-year-old daughter Imara on Instagram.
Imran married Avantika Malik after a ten-year-long relationship in January 2011 and welcomed their baby girl on June 9, 2014.
Recently, the 33-year-old actor has come up with some adorable clicks that will melt your heart right away.
Have a look:
We bet these pictures will set some serious parenting goals for all the fathers out there!
First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 18:13
