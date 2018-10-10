हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vikas Bahl

Imran Khan breaks his silence on sexual harassment allegation against Vikas Bahl

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, has broken his silence on the sexual harassment allegation against noted filmmaker Vikas Bahl. 

Talking to Indian express, Imran has revealed that he is glad metoo movement has finally happened in Bollywood. “I think it was long long long overdue. There have been times when I wanted to speak out. I was advised to stay quiet because they said people will assume I am trying to grab publicity. They (people) will say I am trying to become relevant and come in the news since my films have not worked well. Time and again, people around me will tell me to not speak up,” Imran told IE.

Talking about Vikas Bahl, Imran said, " Everyone is talking about Vikas Bahl. I have heard his stories from three other actresses. Ranging from inappropriate touching to straight up saying that if you were cast in the film, what will I get in return. Again, I am telling you what I know directly through the actresses or from the industry. The story of this girl (in case of Vikas Bahl) came somewhere a year ago if I am not wrong. Everyone in the film industry knew.

“I was at a social gathering 5-6 months ago, with a lot of people and the conversation came about MeToo movement in Hollywood. At a point, I said what about Bollywood. The Vikas Bahl matter was brushed under the carpet, a few weeks after the news first appeared. I saw him smiling, posing for pictures with every celebrity in the industry. At that point, he started making a film with Hrithik (Roshan). I was like how is it in Hollywood a culprit is shunned but here he was making a proper film. Everyone was socialising with him. So, I brought it up at the party and realised only I was only odd one there,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that Vikas has accused his former co-workers of Phantom Films of orchestrating the whole campaign against him and using this opportunity to disperse the production house and make him responsible for the fall.

 

Tags:
Vikas BahlImran KhanAamir khanHrithik RoshanSexual harassment

