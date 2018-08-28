Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work With him: Pooja Hegde

Hyderabad: Actor Pooja Hegde said filmmaker Imtiaz Ali writes amazing characters and she would love to work with the "Jab We Met" and "Rockstar" director. The other thing on her to-do wish list is to make Children's films.

Also, Pooja, who originally hails from the coastal town of Mangaluru in Karnataka, hopes she gets offers to do Kannada and Malayalam films.

"I would love to work with Imtiaz Ali, and I would like to make children's films, that's on my list", Pooja, who made her Bollywood debut with "Mohenjo Daro" (2016), costarring Hrithik Roshan, told PTI in an interview.

"I think he (Ali) writes amazing characters, whether it's the character of 'Geet' (Kareena Kapoor) in 'Jab We met', Alia Bhatt's in 'Highway' and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Rockstar'," she said.

"I just think he somehow brings out the best performance in every actor, and I would love to see how he does with me."

Pooja made her acting debut in Tamil film 'Mugamoodi' (2012) and went on to feature in Telugu movies 'Oka Laila Kosam', 'Mukunda', 'Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Rangasthalam' and 'Saakshyam', with a couple of more in the works, including 'Housefull 4.'

She hasn't yet done Kannada and Malayalam films and hopes that something good comes along her way.

Pooja says without a 'godfather', it's not easy to come up in the film industry and success is slower but she isn't complaining.

"When you get success, it is sweeter. I know that whatever I have done, I have done on my own, because of my own capability and not because of anything else than that. Success is slow but sweeter", she said.

Pooja said it was "absolute laugh and fun" working on the sets of 'Housefull 4', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan, during the recent shooting in London, with "silly jokes and pranks" of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan in full flow.

On key takeaways from her film career so far, she said: "Success and failure are both short-lived, and success brings in more success, and at the end of the day it's all about talent."