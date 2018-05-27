Imtiaz Ali yet to lock the script and cast for his next: spokesperson

Mumbai: Reports have been doing the rounds that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will collaborate with either Ranbir Kapoor or Shahid Kapoor for his upcoming film, but the spokesperson of the director today refuted the rumours saying he is "yet to finalise" the script for his next project.

The spokesperson said Imtiaz has also not taken a final call on the casting of his forthcoming film.

"Imtiaz has many stories in his mind and is yet to finalise the one that he wants to make next. So at this point, there is no question of casting for it. We'd like to categorically state that no actor has been finalised for his next film as yet.

"The official announcement which will be made as an when we are ready," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Imtiaz's last directorial venture was 2017 film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal", featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.