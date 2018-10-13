हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhoni

In pics: Dhoni offer prayers on 4th day of Navratri at Ranchi temple

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday offered prayers at hometown Ranchi's Divri Temple.

In pics: Dhoni offer prayers on 4th day of Navratri at Ranchi temple
Image Courtesy: ANI

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday offered prayers at hometown Ranchi's Divri Temple.

Dhoni went to offer prayers to at the temple to mark the fourth day of Navratri. 

 

 

Former Indian captain is currently resting as the Indian Cricket Team is playing their second Test match against West Indies in Hyderabad. 

Dhoni had earlier in 2014 retired from Test cricket format. 

He will next be seen playing the One Day International series (ODIs) against West Indies scheduled to start from October 21. 

The five-match ODI series will end on November 1. 

Tags:
DhoniRanchiDivri TempleJharkhandCricket

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close