Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is a bundle of overflowing cuteness - See latest pics

Mumbai: Daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu - Inaaya Naumi Kemmu - is a bundle of overflowing cuteness. The toddler, who bears striking resemblance to her cousin Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan), is blessed with light green eyes.

Her mother Soha took to her Instagram page to share a couple of photographs that show her enjoying a guitar learning lesson from her father and a cuddling time with Nani Sharmila Tagore.

Pulling at my heartstrings

Inaaya was born on September 29, 2017. She was named Naumi because she arrived on the ninth day during the auspicious festival of Navratri last year.