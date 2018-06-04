हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu steps out with mommy Soha Ali Khan and the pics are unmissable!

The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu steps out with mommy Soha Ali Khan and the pics are unmissable!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-turned-author Soha Ali Khan was recently spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. And what caught the shutterbugs' lenses was the gorgeous little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looking at the cameras.

Soha was dressed casually in a white t-shirt and black jeans while baby Inaaya looked pretty as a picture in a light pink frock and cutesy hairband. We love the way she is peeping at the paps. 

Check out some of the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Social media is often flooded with pictures of adorable star kids, Inaaya and munchkin cousin Taimur Ali Khan. The deep green eyes of Inaaya will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

We really wanna see more of Inaaya and Taimur pictures playing together. What say?

Tags:
Inaaya Naumi KemmuInaayataimurSoha Ali KhanKareena KapoorKarisma Kapoorinaaya taimur picsBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close