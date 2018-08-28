हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's adorable gestures and expressions for the paparazzi are unmissable - See pics

The baby girl's adorable gestures and expressions for the paparazzi will make you go aww. 

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan is a bundle of overflowing cuteness, and so is his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. No wonder why the toddlers are a hot favourite of the paparazzi.

Taimur, who has now got used to the beaming lights of the camera flash, has started acknowledging photographers by waving and smiling at them. Earlier, he used to look at them with much amusement but that's not the case any longer. However, Inaaya isn't as "pleased" as her cousin.

Take a look at the pics below:


 

Pics by Yogen Shah

Interestingly, Inaaya (daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu), who bears striking resemblance to her cousin Taimur (son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan), is blessed with light green eyes.

The toddlers celebrated their first Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. Soha shared images of the two babies dressed in Indian ethnic wear. Inaaya tied Rakhi to Taimur to celebrated the bond between siblings.

Here's one of the images:

Inaaya was born on September 29, 2017. She was named Naumi because she arrived on a ninth day during the auspicious festival of Navratri last year.

Taimur, on the other hand, was born on December 20, 2016.

