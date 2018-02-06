India will become America when Rajinikanth becomes PM: Ram Gopal Varma

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says that India will become as powerful as America when superstar Rajinikanth becomes the Prime Minister of the country.

"In the context of India's position in entire world of some 200 countries only when Rajinikanth becomes the PM of India is when India will become America by actually rising from 2.zero to 200. zero," Varma tweeted on Monday night.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party and follow spiritual politics.

On the work front, Varma just finished working with American porn star Mia Malkova for "God, Sex and Truth" for which he was even booked for obscenity on a complaint by a social activist in January.

A case under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was booked against him for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.