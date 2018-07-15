हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Rihanna

'Indian Rihanna' Renee Kujur: From being called 'dark & ugly' to a popular model today

Renee Kujur, a model from Chattisgarh is making headlines these days owing to her uncanny resemblance to international pop-sensation, Rihanna.

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Beauty is often associated with complexion and the fairer a girl is, the prettier she is perceived to be. However, a model from Chhattisgarh is breaking all the stereotypes with her gorgeous brown skin, mesmerising eyes and the most-perfect pouty lips. Renee Kujur, a model from Chattisgarh is making headlines these days owing to her uncanny resemblance to international pop-sensation, Rihanna.

“Photographers would tell their clients that I resemble Rihanna,” Renee told Hindustan Times.

She further added, “That way, it was easier to convince them. No one could deny that Rihanna was beautiful. That sort of worked in my favour. Those who had called me kaali and unattractive had to take back their words.”

News agency ANI took to Twitter and shared a question that the gorgeous model has raised.

The tweet says, "Renee Kujur, a native of Chhattisgarh who has gained fame by the name of Indian Rihanna in modelling industry,says, 'ppl used to reject me saying she is dark & ugly. Now I'm successful. But my question is that if Rihanna wouldn't be there, would I be getting this love & importance'"

Well, the question indeed forces one to think.

The model shared a heart-wrenching incident with HT. Renee revealed that when she was just 3 years old, she dressed up as a fairy for a fancy dress competition in school. As soon as the little Renee came on stage, somebody from the crowd shouted 'Dekho, kaali pari', and the auditorium was full of laughter.

However, now, 20 years later, the 'Kaali Pari' is a popular model whom people come to for selfies and autographs.  

