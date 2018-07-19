हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonali bendre

India's Best Dramebaaz judge Vivek Oberoi opens up on Sonali Bendre's cancer, says she was in pain while shooting the show

The actress regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos.

India&#039;s Best Dramebaaz judge Vivek Oberoi opens up on Sonali Bendre&#039;s cancer, says she was in pain while shooting the show

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre recently opened up on her illness and shared on social media that she is suffering from high-grade cancer. The news sent shock waves across the fans and film fraternity, who flooded her timeline with 'get well soon' messages.

While the industry people extended their support to the actress and called her 'brave' and 'strong', her co-judge on the show India's Best Dramebaaz, Vivek Oberoi revealed that she was in pain while shooting the episodes.

He said, “Sonali is a good friend of mine and her husband Goldie Behl was my classmate in school. This time around when we shooting for India's Best Dramebaaz show, Sonali used to complain about suffering from pain in body and hands.”

The actor revealed that after he told her to get a complete check-up done and undergo medical treatment. Soon afterwards, it came to light that she is suffering from cancer. “I am in constant touch with the actress as well as her husband through messages”, added Vivek.

“She is a very brave a courageous woman and I am sure she will fight it out and win the battle. She will come out as a winner and stay fit”, he said.

Director Umang Kumar, who is also a co-judge on India's Best Dramebaaz was shocked to learn about her illness. Umang said that nobody came to know that she is suffering from cancer during the shooting of the show. “I got to know about her illness through radio and am praying of her wellbeing”, the filmmaker said.

Actress Huma Qureshi has replaced Sonali Bendre on India's Best Dramebaaz for the current season. Huma believes that Sonali will win her battle against the deadly disease and come back on the show all hale and hearty.

The actress regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery. 

Tags:
sonali bendreVivek Oberoisonali bendre cancersonali bendre illnessCancerhigh grade cancermestastisedBollywoodIndia's Best Dramebaazumang kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close