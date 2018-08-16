हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Interesting facts about Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee—His favourite movies, singers and much more

The nation mourns the immense loss and the void created by the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that will never be filled again. 

Pic Courtesy: File Photo

The former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee bid goodbye to the world and left everyone teary-eyed. He breathed his last on August 16, 2018, at 5.05 pm. The veteran leader was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for past 9 weeks. It was in the last 36 hours that his health deteriorated. The nation mourns his immense loss and the void created by his demise will never be filled again. 

He proved himself to be worthy of people's love and affection. A stalwart political leader and a powerful voice for the country—Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also a great man at heart, possessing great intellectual power. We thought of bringing out some interesting and lesser-known facts about the veteran politician.

According to BJP.org, some of his personal favourites are listed below and we bet you can't miss this one!

Here are some of his favourites:

Favourite clothes: 'Dhoti Kurta'... occasionally a 'Pathani' Suit.

Favourite colour: Blue.

Favourite places : Manali, Almora and Mount Abu.

Favourite food: Fish and Chinese Cuisine. 'Khichdi', 'Kheer' and 'Malpua'.

Favourite eating joints in Delhi: 'Paranthewali Gali', 'Sagar' and 'Chungwa'.

Favourite singers and instrumentalists: Bhimsen Joshi(Vocalist), Amjad Ali Khan (Sarod Maestro) and Hari Prasad Chaurasia (Flautist).

Favourite songs: "Ore Maanjhi" rendered by S.D. Burman...and "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein" by Mukesh\Lata Mangeshkar.

Favourite singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh and Mohammad Rafi.

Favourite films (Hindi) : 'Devdas', 'Bandini' & 'Teesri Kasam'.

Favourite film (English): 'Bridge Over River Kwai', 'Born Free' and 'Gandhi'.

Favourite poets: Surykanth Tripathi Nirala, Bal Krishna Sharma Naveen, Jagannath Prasad Milind in Hindi and Faiz Ahmad Faiz in Urdu.

