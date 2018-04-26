IPL 2018: Anushka Sharma has the loudest cheers for hubby Virat Kohli despite his big loss to Dhoni—Watch

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dreamy wedding last year in Tuscany, Italy. The fairytale union was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. Virushka fans rejoiced over the news, making them the power couple of the entertainment industry.

Virat is currently busy with the ongoing T20 tournament and Anushka has her kitty full with interesting projects. However, the duo never really misses out on backing each other when they need it the most. Like a doting wife, Anushka has often been seen sitting in the stands during matches and supporting his hubby dear.

On April 25, Virat led RCB lost the match to CSK as Mahendra Singh Dhoni packed a powerful punch. His 34-ball 70 not out and Rayudu's 82 off 53 balls helped the team win the game at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite Virat's team losing the match, it was amazing to see the way wifey Anushka backed him. She had the loudest cheers for Virat at the stadium. Several fan clubs shared the video clips of the actress supporting the skipper in yesterday's match.

Watch video:

A few days back, Anushka was spotted wearing Virat's tank top to the airport. Twitterati could not stop gushing over how madly in love the couple is. This one is surely setting some high relationship goals here!