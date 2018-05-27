IPL 2018 Closing ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan to bring the curtain down

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2018 is coming to a close. The final match would be played between the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. But before the battle begins between the two teams, the fans would witness a star-studded closing ceremony, with superstars Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as performers.

The Closing ceremony would be aired live from 5 pm onwards at Star Plus. The ceremony will reportedly be hosted by the dashing Ranbir Kapoor while several other B-towners from the most-awaited Salman Khan starrer Race 3, - Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem will set the stage on fire. If that wasn't all, the 'Veeres' of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, whose upcoming flick is all set to the theatres in June, will also perform at the event, reports Indian Express.

The report further stated that Katrina Kaif, who mesmerized the audience with her dance performance in IPL Opening ceremony 2016, will perform a 10-minute dance sequence. Actress Kriti Sanon, who had also performed at the Opening ceremony in 2016, will also perform at the event.

The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Hyderabad five days after their first playoff game at the same neutral venue.

These two southern rivals met at the bull-ring on May 22 in Qualifier 1 in which Chennai, champions in 2010 and 2011, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a low-scoring thriller after looking down in the dumps at one stage during the run-chase.

(With inputs from agencies)