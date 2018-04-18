IPL 2018: Raveena Tandon praises RCB skipper Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg

New Delhi: RCB skipper Virat Kohli might have become the leading run-getter at the ongoing Indian Premier League's (IPL) and displaced Sanju Samson from top rank but his team is certainly not in the best form as they have lost three matches out of four.

Mumbai Indians (MI) made 214 runs whereas RCB could only manage a score of 167/8. However, Virat's blitzkrieg continued with 92 runs not out. Despite his efforts on the field, the team lost out and that obviously left him disappointed.

Soon after the match ended, Twitter was abuzz with praises for Kohli lauding his efforts for being a one-man army the on field. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and hailed Virat's performance despite not winning the match. She wrote: “My heart going out to @imVkohli like a lone warrior he battled on for his @RCBTweets team! Well played.”

Virat overtook Suresh Raina's tally of 4,558 runs in the IPL when he reached 32 in his knock on Tuesday. Kohli's 92 not off 62 balls took his tally this season to 201 runs in four matches, taking him past Rajasthan's Sanju Samson (178 in three matches).