IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana cheer for Kolkata in full spirits –Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana cheered for Kolkata with full gusto as the team won its maiden match at the ongoing T20 tournament. The team knocked out Virat Kohli's Bangalore by four wickets at Eden Gardens on April 8, 2018. Besides the match highs, what caught the shutterbugs was the amazing energy exuded by SRK and his supporters.

King Khan came with wifey Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and the little bundle of joy, AbRam. The Khan parivaar was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor, wifey Maheep and daughter Shanaya. The Kolkata supporters kept cheering for the team and its big win was a cherry on top.

Soon after SRK's team won the match, king of romance took a victory lap at Eden Gardens along with his daughter Suhana and her friend Shanaya Kapoor. SRK waved to his fan army and the pictures have been shared by various fan clubs on social media.

Check out here:

There's no better feeling than seeing the man who's the reason of happiness for millions of us, happy!

King Khan had come all the way to Kolkata just to cheer for the boys, WE HAD TO WIN! Well played @kkrriders. Truly, KKR HAI TAIYAAR!#KorboLorboJeetbo #KKR #IPL2018 #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/hi8kmUZaXZ — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 8, 2018

Let the games begin... hip hip hurray !!!! pic.twitter.com/yizkjsmabM — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 8, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan greeting FANs at Eden Gardens while taking a post #KKRvRCB victory lap with Suhana Khan via - https://t.co/KH9mincZrt#KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2018 KKR HAI TAIYAAR pic.twitter.com/KJzNY7GXt0 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 8, 2018

Isn't it amazing? Well, SRK always backs his team to the 't' and these pictures are totally unmissable for Shah Rukh fans. IPL will be a non-stop run from April 7-May 27, 2018.

On the professional front, King Khan is working on Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', a film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio will be seen sharing the screen space again after Yash Chopra's romantic saga 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. SRK will be playing a dwarf for the first time ever in the film, reportedly.